Army organises lecture on World Peace Day

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: Army organised an interactive lecture at Goverment Girls Higher Secondary School, Kalsiyan to commemorate the World Peace Day. The event was dedicated to strengthen the ideals of peace and draw attention of local populace to the importance of combatting issues like poverty, hunger, health, environment social justice and education. The event was attended by large number of students and teachers from local schools who appreciated the initiative by Indian Army to promote peace and tranquility.
