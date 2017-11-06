Army organises Kaumi Ekta meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army organised a Kaumi Ekta meeting at Thatri, Patnazi and Shergwari area of Kishtwar District on Monday . The meet was aimed at promoting peace and tranquility through regular engagement of religious leaders of all communities in the region.

A total of 74 locals comprising of the key opinion makers, attended the meeting. During the interaction, the opinion makers were informed about army’s initiative towards development of Kishtwar District through various projects and the commitment of Indian Army to stand with the local populace. The event provided a great platform to the local populace to interact with each other and discuss development issues of the region.

The meet was well received and the local leaders greatly appreciated and applauded the support provided by the army in all spheres.