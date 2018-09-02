Army organises interaction with ex-Servicemen

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army organised an ‘Interaction with Ex-Servicemen’ at Kotli, Sangiot, Naili, Saaj, Pargal, Sabra Gali, Pir Baba, Dera Ki Gali (DKG) and Keri in Rajouri District in coordination with the Zila Sainik Welfare Board.

The aim of this interaction was to acquaint them with latest Govt policies and to know their grievances and resolve them in a time bound manner. The interaction helped in understanding the requirements of the ex-servicemen in a holistic manner. During the interaction, army officials took a feedback regarding issues pertaining to pension, canteen smart cards, ECHS, resettlement etc. Amongst other issues, various aspects like general well-being of villagers, measures to empower the girl child, improvement in sports activities and ideas to enhance skills in the youth to attain gainful employment were also discussed. The audience was also briefed about various projects being undertaken by the Army in near future.