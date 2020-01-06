Army organises interaction with ex-servicemen

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH/RAJOURI: With the aim to connect with veterans, Army organised an “Interaction with Ex-Servicemen” at Villages Sanjiot, Darhal, Dera Ki Gali (DKG), Thanamandi, Keri, Galuthi, Harni, Patri Gali, Sabra Gali, Peer Baba and Goldh in Poonch and Rajouri Districts. During the interaction, the Ex-Servicemen were acquainted with latest government policies and their grievances were noted to resolve them in a time bound manner. The interaction helped in understanding the requirements of the Ex-Servicemen in a holistic manner.

During the interaction, Army officials took a feedback regarding issues pertaining to Pension, Canteen smart cards, ECHS, Resettlement etc. Amongst other issues, various aspects like general well-being of villagers, measures to empower the Girl child, Improvement in sports activities and Ideas to enhance skills in the youth to attain gainful employment were also discussed. Indian Army is committed to look after its retired personnel and assist them in providing them a conducive environment to live a comfortable and honorable retired life.