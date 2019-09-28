Army organises inter-tehsil cross country competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: To encourage the youth for physical fitness, army on Saturday organised an Inter-Tehsil Cross Country competition at Jhullas, here.

Around 48 runners from four Tehsils of Poonch district including Mandi, Mendhar, Haveli and Surankote participated in competing for 12 kms run from Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge to Jhullas Ground.

A total of 15 best runners were presented awards and medals while certificate of participation was presented to all participants.

The best 15 players have been selected to represent Poonch District in the upcoming Inter-district Cross Country Competition.