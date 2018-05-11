Army organises inter-Madarasa quiz

STATE TIMES NEWS
KISHTWAR: In persistent efforts to constructively engage and simulate the young minds of the region and create awareness amongst the youth, Indian Army organised Inter Madarasa Quiz competition at Padhyarna region of Kishtwar District on Friday.
A total of five teams and 108 children attended the event with zeal and enthusiasm. The display of talent and knowledge by the young children was evidence of immense confidence they possess and showcase at public forums.
