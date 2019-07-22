Army organises Fauji Mela

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: To celebrate 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Fauji Mela was organised by Fire and Fury Corps on Sunday at Nawang Dorje Stobdan Memorial Stadium.

The Mela was aimed to showcase the character of the armed forces and also increase the bonhomie with the local population.

During the Mela, there was a display of weapons and equipments of army, air force and para-military forces which were the main attractions of the events. It was an exciting tour for people of Ladakh to have a close look at military equipment and reassuring to be in safe-hands of Indian Army.

The Handicraft Department of Leh established stalls for handlooms and handicraft which showcased the rich talent of local artisans and weavers.

The Rural Development of Leh brought forward the taste of various Ladakhi cuisines and other beverages to the people visiting Mela.

The Mela had nonstop cultural and musical events going on throughout the day which showcased not only the culture of Ladakh, but also provided a window into the diverse Indian culture. There were various cultural presentations by cultural society of Leh, local schools and even local dance troupes. Vibrant colours to the cultural presentations were added when the Pipe Band and Jazz Band of Army hit notes of symphony in synergy with the local troupes.

The military pipe band display was heartwarming and was appreciated by one and all. The Fauji Mela itself was splendor of fusion of character of Indian Army and culture of Ladakh.