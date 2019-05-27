Army organises Ex-Servicemen meet

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: In an endeavour to assist veterans of the region, Army organised an Ex- Servicemen meet at Cherji region of Kishtwar District.

Officials from army interacted with the veterans and apprised them of the various schemes and facilities available from Central and State Government. ESM counter was also functional throughout the event where the participants clarified their financial anomalies pertaining to pension and arrears. Relevant issues pertaining to health services and plans for enhancing quality of post retirement life was also discussed. The veterans were also explained about the digital life certificate system, its benefits and usage. The event was also marked with interactive lectures by professionals on various topics pertaining to Banking, Postal and Allied Insurance Schemes available to veterans and their families.