Army organises Ex-Servicemen meet

STATE TIMES NEWS KISHTWAR: In an endeavour to assist veterans of the region, Army organised an Ex- Servicemen meet at Cherji region of Kishtwar District. Officials from army interacted with the veterans and apprised them of the various schemes and facilities available from Central and State Government. ESM counter was also functional throughout the event where the participants clarified their financial anomalies pertaining to pension and arrears. Relevant issues pertaining to health services and plans for enhancing quality of post retirement life was also discussed. The veterans were also explained about the digital life certificate system, its benefits and usage. The event was also marked with interactive lectures by professionals on various topics pertaining to Banking, Postal and Allied Insurance Schemes available to veterans and their families.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper