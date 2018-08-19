Army organises events on World Humanitarian Day

Talented students being felicitated during the event.
NOWSHERA: Every year, humanitarian disasters cause immense suffering for millions of people – usually the poorest, most marginalised and vulnerable people. World over, many social organizations and workers organise help for the people of affected areas/communities. In 2008, the UN General Assembly decided to establish First ‘World Humanitarian Day’ on 19 Aug.
Nowshera Brigade of Indian Army, in conjunction with local population, made a synergised efforts on a similar theme.
Various events were organised, to include awareness lecture on personal hygiene and sanitisation, water borne diseases and precautions during changing weather. Current flood situation and natural disaster in Kerala was also highlighted. The movie on selfless support of IA in the rescue of affected people was well appreciated. Locals could establish a bond of suffering with people in other part of the country and appreciated the efforts of army.
An extempore quiz competition on the occasion for students and a kabbadi match for local youths were also organised. Talented students were felicitated and prizes were given to winners.
