Army organises essay, drawing competition

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: As part of events planned in the run-up of International yoga day, an essay and drawing competition for school children of border villages was organised by Indian Army at Usman Memorial, Nowshera.

The aim of this competition was to spread awareness about benefits of yoga and augmentation of physical and mental abilities. A total of 16 x students participated in the competition with vigor, fervor and enthusiasm. The children were awarded suitable gifts and prizes for their efforts of participation in the competitions. The effort taken up by the Indian Army was well appreciated and enjoyed by the students.