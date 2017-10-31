Army organises drawing competition at Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army organised a drawing competition for the students of High School, Malar, Kishtwar District.

A total of 30 students participated and created beautiful piece of art, drawing their vision of a modern and well developed state. The competition culminated with prize distribution for the winners and consolation prizes amongst all participants.

The army has always endeavoured to provide platform to the young and budding minds to display their skills and help envision a peaceful and developed J&K.