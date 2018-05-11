Army organises debate, quiz competition for students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: The army organised a debate and quiz competition for students of government schools in an endeavour to motivate the students of rural areas and build their confidence. The event was conducted at Government Middle School, Sajroo, Ramban District.

About 81 students used this platform as a creative and entertaining medium to understand and display knowledge on subjects like Science, Geography, Mathematics, Sports and Current Affairs. Both, Debate and Quiz competitions were based on themes of National Integration, Environment Conservation and Social Issues pertaining to the society and students, in particular. It was heartening to see the number of girl students participating and putting across their thoughts, shoulder to shoulder, alongside the boys. Prizes were distributed to the students who scored top three position in Debate and Quiz competition each.

Principal of Government Middle School, Sajroo on behalf of the local community, expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Army for organising such events to boost the morale of the students, encourage talent and provide impetus in fostering brotherhood amongst the future of our great country.