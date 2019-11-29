Army organises debate competition

State Times News KISHTWAR: Army organised a Debate Competition at Malar region of Kishtwar district to inspire and build competitive sprit among students The children participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The competition ended with prize distribution for the winners and consolation prizes to all participants. The teachers and children lauded the initiative of the Army for building up the confidence among the young sparks of future and were overjoyed to participate in such a creative event.
