Army organises debate competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army organised a debate competition on the topic ‘Good and Bad Effects of Science and Technology’ at Government High Secondary School, Doongi, Rajouri Distt on Wednesday. The event was witnessed by a large number of students, teachers & prominent civilians.

A total of 12 students participated in the competition and approximately 100 attended the event. The participants displayed excellent understanding and knowledge of the topic and brought out pertinent issues.

The oratory skills of the students was greatly appreciated by the audience. These events motivate the students to acquire knowledge, do research work and instill confidence. The winners and runners up were suitably awarded.