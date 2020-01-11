Army organises communal harmony meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: With the aim of enhancing contact with people and to have better understanding with local people, Army organised an Amity meeting at village Naili in Rajouri District. The meeting was attended by a large number of villagers to include the Sarpanch of the village, religious teachers and prominent members of the society. The interaction was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the local population about the role of Army in nation building and welfare activities being undertaken by the Army and State / Central Government in the region.The participants appreciated the work undertaken by the Army especially in the areas of empowering youth by means of various skill development courses.