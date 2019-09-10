Army organises communal harmony meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: As part of Mission Reach Out, army organised an amity meeting at Village Baratgala in Rajouri District. The meeting was attended by a large number of villagers to include the Sarpanch of the village, religious teachers and prominent members of the society. The interaction was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the local population about the activities being undertaken by the army and State / Central Government in the region in order to assist the locals in improving their quality of life. The participants discussed and shared their valuable views on promoting social and communal harmony and held a pledge to uphold the current peaceful and tranquil environment and adjoining areas. Eagerness to work in synergy irrespective of caste, religion and region was evident from the healthy discussions between the participants.