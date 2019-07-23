Army organises communal harmony meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: To promote everlasting peace and prosperity in the region the Army organised ‘Communal Harmony Meeting’ for Sarpanchs of all villages in Bhadarwah at Tarun Hall, Sarna.

The Indian land mass consists of people from diverse cultures, religions, traditions and ethnicity, all co-existing within one entity i.e. Union of India. Communal Harmony and National Integration act as a glue to keep these diversities together. The aim of the meeting was to analyse the communal and ethnic milieu existing in the region to discuss the issues related to development of the society. The event was attended by Mohd Irshad, Sarpanch, Rajiv Ahmed, Sarpanch, Sungli, Faiz Ahmed, Naib Sarpanch, Sharkhi, Rakesh Kumar, Panch, Chakka, Azad Ahmed Dar, Nb Sarpanch, Chakka, Satish Kumar, Naib Sarpanch, Bheja, Mohd Yasir, Sarpanch, Nalthi, Khurshed Ahmed, Panch, Hajyora, Sangeeta Devi, Sarpanch, Thuba, Rajesh Kumar, Thuba, Shakoor Ahmed, Sarpanch, Thanalla, Pushap Kant, Panch, Buttla, Kuldeep Singh, Sarpanch, Manthla, Rakesh Kotwal, Sarpanch, Misrara (Bhalra), Praveen Jaryal, Sarpanch, Buttla, Kamla Devi, Sarpanch, Hanga. A total of 16 Sarpanches from all the communities attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Mohd Irshad, Sarpanch, Sartingal thanked the Sarpanch, Naib Sarpanch and Panch from various panchayat, who actively participated and shared ideas to propagate the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood in the region.