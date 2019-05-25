Army organises communal harmony meet

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army organised an amity meeting at Village ‘Sanjiot’ in Rajouri District to enhance contact with AWAM and have better understanding with people. The meeting was attended by a large number of villagers to include the Sarpanch of the village, religious teachers and prominent members of the society.

The interaction was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the local population about the role of Army in nation building and welfare activities being undertaken by the Army and state / central government in the region. The meeting is an important forum for discussion on various welfare activities that the Army could conduct in order to assist the locals in improving their quality of life.

The participants appreciated the work undertaken by the Army especially in the areas of empowering youth by means of various skill development courses.