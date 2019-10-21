Army organises awareness lecture

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: In its endeavour to promote the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, Army organised an awareness lecture and cleanliness drive at Government High School, Sandot in Poonch District. The aim of the event was to spread awareness amongst the students and local population about cleanliness of their houses and surroundings.

The students were made to understand the various health problems related to dirty water, defecation in open, unplanned waste disposal, unhygienic living conditions, sewage problems etc. After the lecture a cleanliness drive was organised for cleaning the school and its adjoining areas. The Students and teachers enthusiastically participated in the event.