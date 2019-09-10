Army organises awareness lecture on skill development courses

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: To spread awareness about various skill training programmes run by army and State/Central Government, army on Tuesday organised a lecture on ‘Skill Development Courses’ at Youth Centre, Kulali in Poonch district. The youth were enlightened about various skill development courses run by Central/State Government and the army under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana (PMKVY) and various NGOs of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Saifi Healing Touch Research Bureau for Social Welfare. The participants were imparted awareness regarding basic requirement for selection and establishment of small scale industries. The audience conveyed their gratitude to the army in helping them on being educated and empowered through various skill development initiatives.
