Army organises Ans Valley Festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Two-day Ans Valley Festival organised by the Rashtnya Rifle Battalion at Samote in coordination with various schools, college and village sports bodies concluded on Thursday at Kotranka Irrigation Ground of Rajouri District.

The festival to engage the youths of the remote areas of districts Rajouri and Reasi was organised under the flagship programme Sadhbhavana.

A host of army, civil administration dignitaries, Sarpanchs and Panchs, teachers, students and large crowd from the villages witnessed the event.

The event brought to fore the raw talent available amongst the youth in the region, especially from the remote areas of Pir Panjal and gave them the opportunity to compete with the best.

A large number of children took part in singing, dancing, elocution (speech) and painting competitions from local schools, in addition to horse racing, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho and Dangal, which served as an opportunity for the youth to showcase their talent in sports.

The aim of the festival was to build competitive spirit amongst the youth as well as to provide a positive impetus to rural sports activities in the region.

Winners in all categories were felicitated which included special awards for the player of the tournament and man of the match.

Over 2500 locals from the nearby villages of Rajouri and Reasi Districts turned up to witness the grand finale.

Ved Prakash Sharma, ADC Kotranka, Shafiq Ahmed Malik, Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Kotranka, Slah Mohd, ZEO Kotranka, Thakur Puran Singh, Ex Minister, Ayub Pahalwan, former national wrestler, Manzoor Kohli, SHO Kandi and Tilak Raj Sharma, SHO Budhal were present to boost the morale of the participants in the festival.

Commanding Officer, Samote Army expressed his happiness on the enthusiasm shown by all the participants. He also complimented the locals for making the event a grand success and was convinced that such events help in honing the hidden talent of the state while enhancing tine coordination and synergy between the army, civil administration and the Awam.