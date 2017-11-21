Army officer robbed in fraud digital transaction case

STATE TIMES NEWS
Jammu: A Lieutenant Colonel rank officer of Pathankot was allegedly robbed of Rs 12,000 in an online fraud case, police said on Monday.
A case has been registered in this regard, they said.
The Army officer, currently posted in transit camp in Panama Chowk area of Jammu, filed a complaint with the Police Post Bagh e Bahu, stating that Rs 12,000 (two transactions of Rs 6,000 each) was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account in an online transaction.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Winters can affect cardiovascular health: Dr Sushil
A book on my life will be boring, says Irrfan Khan
I do films that touch my heart: Varun Dhawan
Ban screening of ‘Padmavati’ in J&K: Rajput Sabha
Over 10 lakh new cancer cases diagnosed every year: Dr Nadeem
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper