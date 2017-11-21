Army officer robbed in fraud digital transaction case

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A Lieutenant Colonel rank officer of Pathankot was allegedly robbed of Rs 12,000 in an online fraud case, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered in this regard, they said.

The Army officer, currently posted in transit camp in Panama Chowk area of Jammu, filed a complaint with the Police Post Bagh e Bahu, stating that Rs 12,000 (two transactions of Rs 6,000 each) was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account in an online transaction.