Army officer killed, soldier injured in IED blast along LoC in JK

Jammu: An Army officer was killed and a soldier suffered injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
The IED was apparently planted by “enemy forces within Indian territory” in Naushera sector and set off when an Army officer, along with his men, was patrolling the area, they said.
The blast killed the officer and injured a soldier who was evacuated to hospital, the officials said.
The IED blast came two days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying them in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.
This was the second IED attack along the LoC in the same sector since January.
On January 11, two Army personnel, including a major, were killed in Naushera sector of Rajouri.(PTI)
