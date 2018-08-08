Army mountaineering expedition flagged off

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Army has flagged off a mountaineering expedition from Nagrota Military Station here to Mount Mentok Kangri in eastern Ladakh.

General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Saranjit Singh flagged off the team comprising two officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 14 other ranks led by Major Vikas Rathore yesterday, a defence spokesman said today.

He said the team would undertake the daunting task of summiting Mount Mentok Kangri, located at an altitude of 21,000 feet.

The summit is considered to be a challenging mountaineering expedition in trekkers ‘ circle and the team is well prepared and motivated for the expedition, the spokesman said.

He said the team has undergone a training of two weeks to hone up their mountaineering skills and is confident of scaling Mentok Kangri. (PTI)