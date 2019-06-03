Army man found hanging, suicide suspected

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: An Army man was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Sunday.

Signalman Yogesh was found hanging a few metres from his barrack in Nagrota area, they said. The body has been recovered and a case registered, they said. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The jawan belongs to Meerut district in UP.