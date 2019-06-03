Army man found hanging, suicide suspected

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: An Army man was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Sunday. Signalman Yogesh was found hanging a few metres from his barrack in Nagrota area, they said. The body has been recovered and a case registered, they said. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The jawan belongs to Meerut district in UP.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Children worst sufferer of smoking: Dr Sushil
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper