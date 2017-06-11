‘Army to make Kashmir ‘terrorist-free’ before winter’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With Centre giving free hand to the Indian Army to tackle Kashmir unrest, the armed forces are all set to launch major operations in the coming days to make Kashmir, a ‘terrorist free’ region before the winter sets in.

Top sources in the Army told STATE TIMES that as the winter sets in, the infiltration attempts supported by neighbouring Pakistan comes down and those successfully make it are neutralised by the Army on the borders preventing them to reach the hinterland.

“This year’s Amarnath Yatra is a big challenge for the security forces but with change in the strategy, Army has been asked to neutralise terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley to restore normalcy in coming days,” sources said.

They said that the action started last year with the killing of self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani and since then, no looking back.

“The Indian Army, which has been given a free hand to deal with the Kashmir crisis and it is being looked into to wipe out every terrorist from the Valley by the next winter sets in,” sources disclosed.

Presently around 200 terrorists, representing local Hizbul Mujahideen and Pak originated Lashkar-e-Toiba are operating in the Kashmir region, they said, adding, “elimination of these anti-nationals is must to restore peace in Kashmir and maintain its sanctity as ‘heaven on earth’ before the winter season begins.”

Sources further said that the protestors, disrupting the operations launched by the Army to neutralise terrorists hiding in different locations, particularly in South Kashmir, will also not be spared if they attempt to foil operations.

“The Army wants the Valley to stay terrorists-free before the onset of winter in November-December,” they said and added that due to heavy snowfall and closure of passes, terrorists do not infiltrate from Pakistan, of which the neighbour is well aware and has been stepping up the infiltrations.

“The Army units have prepared themselves on all fronts. There are strict instructions to stay on high-alert at all times,” sources added.

The Centre has given the Army a free hand to deal with the situation in Kashmir following which the tempo is up.

“The approach is more aggressive and while engaging with terrorists there is no scope for dialogue,” they said.

Since the major strikes have been launched, more than 20 hardcore terrorists have been killed by the Army, sources added.

The final assault however, is almost planned to stabilise ‘out of control’ Kashmir especially in view of upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin from June 29.

“The Union Ministry for Defence and Home Affairs are up on toes to tackle Kashmir and something big is being planned to restore normalcy in the violence-hit Valley,” sources said.

“Para-military troops and the Army personnel are asked to tighten their belts as they may soon be engaged into high profile operations to normalise and restore peace in the Kashmir, which has witnessed spurt in violence in the past one year,” sources said.