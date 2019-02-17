Army Major killed in landmine explosion was to tie the knot next month

DEHRADUN: Major Chitresh Bisht, who was killed while
defusing a landmine along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on
Saturday, was all set to get married next month
Major Bisht was leading a bomb
disposal squad team for sanitisation when mines were detected on the track in
Naushera sector on Saturday. The team defused one of the mines successfully but
while neutralizing another mine, the device got activated and the officer
suffered grievous injuries and died.
As the news of Major Bisht’s
martyrdom spread here on Saturday night, scores of relatives and acquaintances
visited his house in Nehru Colony to express condolences with his parents.
Major Bisht’s marriage had been
finalised and he was to come home on February 28, sourced close to the family
said.
The wedding was due on March 7.
Major Bisht’s father SS Bisht is a
retired policeman and his mother a housewife. The family hails from Ranikhet in
Almora district.
In a tweet, Chief Minister
Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “I salute the supreme sacrifice made by Major
Bisht in the service of the nation and send my heartfelt condolences to the
martyr’s family. The entire country stands with them in this hour of grief.”
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani
Maurya and former chief minister Harish Rawat have also condoled the death of
Major Bisht.
Pradesh BJP President Ajay Bhatt and party MLAs Vinod Chamoli and Umesh Sharma Kau were among those who visited the house of the officer.(PTI)
