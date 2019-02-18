Army major among four martyred, two Jaish terrorists, one civilian killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Four Army personnel, including a major were martyred and two Jaish terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, three days after a suicide bomber from the group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in the area, defence officials said.
A civilian was also killed in the exchange of fire in Pinglan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, they said.
“The terrorists are believed to be linked to the February 14 car bombing. The exact identities of the two terrorists killed are being ascertained,” a defence spokesperson said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
Militants fired at forces as the searches got under way, triggering a gun battle, officials said.
The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and five critically wounded.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Pak arts community disappointed over Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancelling Karachi visit
Pulwama attack: MNS asks music companies to drop Pak singers
Navjot Sidhu shown door from Kapil show
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event after Pulwama attack
Kangana to direct film on her life, says won’t be a ‘propaganda’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper