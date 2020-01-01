Army launches search operation in Nowshera

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Army on Tuesday launched search operation after a suspicious movement was observed near the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kalal belt of Nowshera sector on Tuesday.
The
movement was supported by firing from Pakistani troops which drew strong
retaliation from the Indian Army, the official said.
