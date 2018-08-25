Army jawan martyred in mine blast along LoC

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: An Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Nihal Gorang was injured in the blast when he was on patrol duty in Keran sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir late last night, a police official said.

He said Gorang was rushed to a medical facility but succumbed to the injuries. (PTI)