Army jawan injured in mine blast in Rajouri district

Jammu: An Army jawan was injured in a land mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

During patrolling, the jawan stepped on the mine, resulting in the blast in Laam belt of the Noushera sector yesterday.

He was injured and later admitted to a hospital, the officials said. (PTI)