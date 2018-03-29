Army jawan injured in Kashmir road accident dies

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: An Army jawan, injured in a road accident earlier this week in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, officials said today.

Naib Subedar Hira Kant Jha, 45, was injured in the accident involving a civilian truck at Awantipora on Monday.

Jha was part of a road clearance team and had suffered injuries when the truck veered off the road and collided with the Army vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

“He was provided immediate first aid, evacuated to 92 Base Hospital and had been in ICU since then. His medical condition deteriorated despite best efforts by the medical team and he succumbed to injuries yesterday,” the Army officials said.

A jawan was killed and nine others, including Jha were, injured in the accident. A wreath-laying ceremony was held for Jha at Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar today.

“In a solemn ceremony, Maj Gen S K Sharma, Chief of Staff, Chinar Corps and all ranks, paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation,” the officials said.

Jha had joined the Army in 1991. A resident of Saharsa district in Bihar, he is survived by his wife and two sons.

The mortal remains of the jawan were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the officials said. (PTI)