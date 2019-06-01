Army Jawan found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS
NAGROTA: An army
Jawan was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside 16 corps Army
camp Nagrota.
As per reports, one Yogesh son of Surendra Pal Singh,
resident of Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), who was posted in 16 core, was found
hanging by his colleagues in morning. They immediately took him to the
hospital, where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police also rushed to
the spot after receiving information and took custody of the body. A case has
been registered in this regard by the Police and further investigations are on
to ascertain the reason behind such extreme step.
