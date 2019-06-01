Army Jawan found hanging

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: An army Jawan was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside 16 corps Army camp Nagrota.

As per reports, one Yogesh son of Surendra Pal Singh, resident of Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), who was posted in 16 core, was found hanging by his colleagues in morning. They immediately took him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police also rushed to the spot after receiving information and took custody of the body. A case has been registered in this regard by the Police and further investigations are on to ascertain the reason behind such extreme step.