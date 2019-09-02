Army interacts with locals, distributes pedestal fans

STATE TIMES NEWS SUNDERBANI: As part of Mission Reach Out, army interacted with locals at Sunderbani, Akhnoor District. The interaction was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the locals about the role of Army in Nation Building and welfare activities being undertaken by the Army and State / Central Government in the region. After the interaction pedestal fans were distributed for ten Anganwadi Centres. The villagers discussed and shared their valuable views on promoting social and communal harmony.
