Army installs high mast lights in GDC Bhadarwah playground

BHADARWAH: Giving a flip to ‘Fit India’ Movement and to encourage the local youth of hilly areas to adopt sports culture during night hours, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit of Indian Army based at Bhadarwah installed high mast flood lights at Government Degree College ground, here on Saturday.

After installing 20 high mast lights under OP Sadhbhavana at College ground in the heart of Bhadarwah town, the ground was thrown open for the public last night.

Hundreds of enthusiastic locals gathered to witness the friendly football match in the floodlights, first of its kind in entire Chinab region.

In the opening ceremony Commander 4 Sector RR Brig N.J Singh was the Chief Guest while District Development Commissioner Doda Dr Sagar Dattaray Doifode was the Guest of Honour. The illuminating project was joint venture of Army (under Operation Sadhbhavna) and District Administration.

The lightning and renovation project of sports ground of PG College Bhadarwah, was inaugurated by Brig N.J Singh along with DDC Doda in presence of CO 4RR Col D.D Pandey, Rector BUC Prof Anil Raina and ADC Bhadarwah Rajinder Khajuria.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Doda said, “The project will provide an opportunity to the youth to utilise their energy in a positive way.”

He expressed his gratitude to the Army especially Commander 4 Sector RR and CO 4RR for this initiative.

While expressing their gratitude to the army, the students said that this initiative will go a long way to encourage youth to use their energy in a positive direction and will surely help the youth to get addicted to playgrounds instead of falling prey to the drug abuse and mobile addiction. A student, Mohd Talha, while expressing his happiness over the instalation of lights, said “this is best gift from Army, for which we will remain indebted to them. Now, we can play in night hours as well and can think to compete with other players having all facilities.”