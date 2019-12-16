Army imparts pickle-making training to women

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Indian Army is contributing towards women empowerment by conducting job oriented cadres for women in remote areas. As part of this initiative, Indian Army conducted a Pickle Making Cadre at Bagga, from 02 to 16 December 2019.

In its pursuit of empowerment of local women, the Army has organised various vocational training activities in remote areas. Women look forward to self sustenance and improving their standard of living. Such initiatives by the Army, especially those enhancing traditional skills such as pickle making, weaving and knitting have helped women in realizing their true potential. These initiatives will encourage more women to come forward, enhance their skills and thereby improve the standard of living of the society as a whole.

Speaking on the occasion, the women who attained the skill, thanked the Army for enabling them to become self reliant for the future and reduce their dependency on the male members of their families. The local populaces have conveyed that the various initiatives by the Army, especially for the women, would assist in the all-round socio economic development of the region.