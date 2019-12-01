Army imparts computer hardware, mobile repairing training to youth

State Times News

RAJOURI: Army conducted a one month “Computer Hardware and Mobile Repairing Course” at Youth Engagement Guidance Node, Thanamandi with an aim towards youth empowerment.

The attendees were educated on basic computer knowledge to include OS, Windows, MS Office, Internet etc. They were also given an insight and expertise on mobile repairing.

The youth of the area appreciated the initiatives and expressed their gratitude to Army for enabling them to enhance employment opportunities. Such skill development Initiatives by Army will go a long way in ushering an era of peace and stability in the region.