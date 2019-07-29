Army imparts awareness on Hepatitis

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Army organised an awareness lecture on the occasion of “World Hepatitis Day” at Government High School, Magnar. The aim of the event was to spread awareness amongst the students and local population about risk factors and preventive measures of Hepatitis.

World Hepatitis Day is a global observance held every year on 28 July to commemorate the efforts of World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations, Government and non-government health organizations towards making the strategy to fight hepatitis. The day was observed to spread the message about Hepatitis awareness and its prevention. The audience was informed that Hepatitis is caused by a virus that infects liver cells and causes inflammation. The virus most commonly spreads when an individual eats or drinks something contaminated with fecal matter. All attendees present took a pledge to spread awareness about preventive measures from Hepatitis The audience appreciated the efforts by the Indian Army in educating them on social issues that matters immensely for the well being of future generations.