Army holds veterinary camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Aimed towards providing a helping hand to the poor villagers, army in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Animal Husbandry Department organised a veterinary camp.

The camp was held at Tarkundi Gali on Line of Control from where a large number of nomadic families alongwith thousands of their livestock are crossing these a days. Tarkundi Gali is located along LoC of Bhimber Gali sector and falls in the firing range of Pakistan army. In the veterinary camp, team of doctors from Animal Husbandry department including Dr. Javeed A Dar and Dr. Ajaz Quadir alongwith army veterinary surgeon from Advanced Field Veterinary Hospital Rajouri took part.

A large number of animals including buffaloes, horses, donkey, goat and sheep of locals families were medically examined by team of doctors whereas free medicines were also distributed.

Veterinary doctors made people aware about some animal diseases which can be prevented by taking some normal measures thereby averting loss of animals.