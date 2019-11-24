Army holds veterinary camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Rashtriya Rifles Battalion located at Lam, Rajouri district conducted a veretinary camp in order to treat and also provide medicines to the livestock and cattle of border villages.

The villages under Qila Darhal Tehsil, Rajouri district do not have good veterinary facilities. There is also shortage of veterinary doctors and veterinary nursing assistants to cater the needs of livestocks and cater the cattle of poor villagers of the region which caused a delay in providing necessary medical treatment to the affected livestocks of border villagers.

A team of army veterinary doctors including nursing assistants and veterinary doctors from Animal Husbandry Department, Nowshera checked all livestock at the campsite and provided necessary treatment to the ailing animals of border villagers. Free medicines and supplements were also distributed in order to keep the livestocks healthy. An approximate strength of 1000 to 1200 medically deprived animals were benefitted during the Camp. Approximately 500 villagers including Sarpanchs and Panchs of Lam and nearby villages of border area attended the said event and got their livestocks treated.