Army holds veterans meet

DODA: Army organised “Meeting with Ex-servicemen and their families” at Sarna and Arnora.

The event was taken as an appropriate forum to interact with Veer Naris and Ex – servicemen and provide them required guidance and assistance with financial benefits applicable to them as per 7th pay commission.

The main aim of the event was to address grievances of Ex-Servicemen and spread awareness on various resettlement opportunities and welfare schemes available to them for better and prosperous retired life.

A medical checkup desk was also placed by making necessary arrangements of various types of medicines for ex servicemen. The event concluded with lunch organised in honor of veterans.