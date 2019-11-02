Army holds lecture on welfare infrastructure schemes

State times news

POONCH/RAJOURI: With the aim to connect with locals population and educate them about various welfare schemes sponsored by Government, Army conducted a lecture on “Government Welfare Infrastructure Schemes in J&K” at Mastandhara, Naili, Saaj and Harni in Poonch and Rajouri Districts on Friday. The aim of the lecture was to spread awareness amongst the people of villages of Mastandhar, Naili, Saaj, Harni and adjoining villages about various welfare schemes being run by State / Central Government such as ‘Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya Schemes), Chief Minister’s Business Interest Relief Scheme, Social Security for Marginal Workers (Contributory Social Security Scheme), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Purchase of Machinery Equipment, Free Insurance Scheme and Aasra Scheme.

Large number of youth and other prominent civilians of Ghani and adjoining villages participated in the event. The locals appreciated the initiative and they expressed their gratitude for the knowledge imparted to them. Such events definitely have a lasting impact on populace of remote areas as they increase their awareness towards knowing their rights in a democratic society.