Army holds lecture on environment

REASI: Army on Tuesday conducted a lecture on ‘Environment Conservation’ here at Bagga.
A total of 32 locals and students were present during the lecture. The aim of the lecture was to spread awareness regarding conservation of environment and motivate locals and students to adopt conservative measures.
The Sarpanch of village expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Army for such initiatives which will help spread awareness and importance of conservation of nature and thus provide a better future for the children of the region by increasing the green cover.
