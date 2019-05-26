Army holds interaction with NoKs of Jawans

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Army’s Sabre Brigade under Rising Star Corps, in close coordination with Zila Sainik Welfare Office of Jammu, organised an interaction with Next of Kins (NoKs) of soldiers (serving/veterans) at Ratnuchak Military Station here. The event was attended by about 100 NoKs.

Representatives of various agencies from Army and civil administration established stalls to render assistance to participants. The event was used as a platform to spread awareness on latest pension entitlements, health schemes and education facilities for wards of NoKs. Banking, insurance, Aadhar card, placement and recruitment counters were also set up to resolve problems of the NoKs.

Free medical assistance was also provided to NoKs through a medical extension counter established by Sabre Brigade during the event. Army is observing this year as ‘Year of NoKs’ for spreading awareness among participants besides ensuring redressal of grievances of veterans and their dependents and today’s event was held as a part of the same.

The NoKs of veterans appreciated the initiative taken by the Army for addressing their grievances besides making them aware regarding their latest pension entitlements.