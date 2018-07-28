Army holds career counseling session for youth

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army organised a Career Counseling session under Himayat Scheme of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for youth of the region.

The aim of this lecture cum counseling was to motivate the young minds to enhance their skills and also provided adequate exposure for making them capable towards getting meaningful employment opportunities in banking and retail sector. Many queries were raised by the participants during the course of the counseling, which were adequately responded by the representative. A total of 147 youth attended the lecture cum career counseling programme.