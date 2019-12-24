Army Goodwill Public School holds alumni meet

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: Army Goodwill Public School Rajouri conducted ‘2nd Alumni Meet’ which was attended by more than 600 students, alumni, parents and school staff. There were a large number of stalls put up by the staff and management with variety of games and delicious food at the school play ground. To make the event more interesting the students also presented a fun filled cultural show for the audience. The interaction between the ex students was focused on the exchange of ideas to guide the present lot of students for their future career. The event culminated by felicitating the alumni and whishing them a bright future ahead.
