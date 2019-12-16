Army flags off capacity building tour for students

STATE TIMES NEWS BANIHAL: In an endeavour to enhance awareness level of students so as to expose them to the diversity and cultural strength of India, a Capacity Building Tour of 35 students and 5 teachers to the city of Agra was flagged off at Ramban District. This is a part of the series of initiatives taken by the Army in engaging youth creatively and changing mindsets and attitudes towards a productive, responsible and inclusive outlook. The tour will expose the students to the rich cultural tapestry of India. The structured tour for the students aims to inculcate a sense of belonging and foster a national sentiment amongst impressionable minds, which will help in motivating and guiding youth towards a constructive growth path.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra concludes filming for ‘The White Tiger’
Stress increases risk for CVDs: Dr Sushil
You can’t be honest about someone’s work in industry, they don’t take it well: Kareena
Colin Firth, wife Livia split almost 2 yrs after affair and stalking scandal
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper