Army flags off capacity building tour for students

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: In an endeavour to enhance awareness level of students so as to expose them to the diversity and cultural strength of India, a Capacity Building Tour of 35 students and 5 teachers to the city of Agra was flagged off at Ramban District. This is a part of the series of initiatives taken by the Army in engaging youth creatively and changing mindsets and attitudes towards a productive, responsible and inclusive outlook.

The tour will expose the students to the rich cultural tapestry of India. The structured tour for the students aims to inculcate a sense of belonging and foster a national sentiment amongst impressionable minds, which will help in motivating and guiding youth towards a constructive growth path.