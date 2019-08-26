Army exchange established for locals

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: As part of Mission Reach Out, Army interacted with locals of Bhadarwah.

The opinion makers were encouraged to alley the apprehensions of the locals in addition, facility to call up their near and dear ones was also provided through Army Exchange.

The villagers discussed and shared their valuable views on promoting social and communal harmony and held a pledge to uphold the current peaceful and tranquil environment in Bhadarwah and adjoining areas.

They appreciated the effort of Army’s Mission Reach Out in making them connect with their relatives.