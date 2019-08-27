Army distributes sports items among students

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: To boost sports activities, army organised a sports meet in Rajpur Kamila village of Nowshera and handed over sports items to school students.

Event was organised by Tithwal Brigade of army. Brigade Commander was the Chief Guest.

Soon after the inauguration of the event, a friendly volleyball match was played between team of army and students from Government High School Rajpur Kamila.

Later, army distributed items related to different sports activities among the students. While interacting with the students, Tithwal Brigade Commander said that sports is the best mean of overall body fitness as well as developing harmony and joyful atmosphere in the society.

He asked students to be an active participant in sports activities and to spread the message of sports in entire society.