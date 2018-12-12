Army distributes portable solar lights

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Army has been contributing immensely towards upliftment and development of local population in remote areas. Continuing the trend, Indian Army distributed portable solar lights to villagers of remote and unelectrified areas of Sirmega, Reasi District on Wednesday. Most of the villages situated in the higher reaches have no access to electricity and after sunset plunge into darkness. In order to strengthen the bond between the local populace and the army, a total of 120 Portable Solar Lights were provided to persons below poverty line residing at remote villages of Reasi District. The low maintenance solar lights have lighten up the villages. The initiative will also help children to pursue their educational dreams.